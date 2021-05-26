Government to relocate all Abossey Okai spare parts dealers to Afienya

He noted that the government has already identified a land in Afienya and is now working to move the spare parts dealers there.

Mr. Quartey expressed hope that the Lands Commission under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources would finalise all deliberations for the allocation of the land to begin.

"We are looking at some 100 to 200 acres in Afienya for the spare parts village,” he said, as quoted by the Graphic Online.

The Minister has launched a campaign dubbed “Make Accra work again” to make Accra and other parts of the capital clean.

So far, he has led operations to rid some parts of the city of hawkers, who sell their good on pavements and on the roadside.

Mr. Quartey said the decision to relocate the spare parts dealers to Afienya is geared towards decongesting the streets of Abossey Okai.

He said the spare parts dealers themselves have approached the government on the need for them to relocate, adding that the proximity of Afienya to the Tema port was a factor in choosing that location.