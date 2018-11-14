Govt accused of distributing ‘expiring’ fertilizers to farmers

news

The Concerned Farmers Association has accused the government of distributing to them fertilizers that are on the verge of expiring.

The aggrieved farmers said fertilizers distributed to them this month have an expiry date of November 20, 2018.

Speaking after a pre-budget press conference organised by the Minority in Parliament, president of Concerned Farmers Association, Nana Oboadie Opambour Boateng Bonsu II, said farmers deserve better.

In 2016, the John Mahama government distributed the fertilizers produced to farmers for free.

In that year, government announced the sharing of some 2.5 million bags of granular fertilizer and 1.4 million litres of liquid or foliar fertilizer.

However, the farmers accused the new government locking up the fertilizers in warehouses upon coming to office.

Nana Oboadie Boateng complained that some farmers are even made to pay before they are given the fertilizers.

"I have received 20 bags of fertilizers for my four-acre farm, though they say it is free but we always pay something to the officers. If you don't pay they won't give you," he told Accra-based Joy FM.

He said the government only started distributing the fertilisers when it realised the supplements were on the verge of expiring.