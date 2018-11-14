Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Govt accused of distributing ‘expiring’ fertilizers to farmers

The aggrieved farmers said fertilizers distributed to them this month have an expiry date of November 20, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Concerned Farmers Association has accused the government of distributing to them fertilizers that are on the verge of expiring.

The aggrieved farmers said fertilizers distributed to them this month have an expiry date of November 20, 2018.

READ ALSO: KNUST students will face consequences of campus riots – Napo

Speaking after a pre-budget press conference organised by the Minority in Parliament, president of Concerned Farmers Association, Nana Oboadie Opambour Boateng Bonsu II, said farmers deserve better.

In 2016, the John Mahama government distributed the fertilizers produced to farmers for free.

play

In that year, government announced the sharing of some 2.5 million bags of granular fertilizer and 1.4 million litres of liquid or foliar fertilizer.

However, the farmers accused the new government locking up the fertilizers in warehouses upon coming to office.

Nana Oboadie Boateng complained that some farmers are even made to pay before they are given the fertilizers.

READ ALSO: Zoomlion, AMA and Cape Town collaborate to clean Accra

"I have received 20 bags of fertilizers for my four-acre farm, though they say it is free but we always pay something to the officers. If you don't pay they won't give you," he told Accra-based Joy FM.

He said the government only started distributing the fertilisers when it realised the supplements were on the verge of expiring.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

KNUST students will face consequences of campus riots – Napo KNUST students will face consequences of campus riots – Napo
Opinion: You can go home Fadi Dabbousi, if Ghana is unfriendly to you Opinion: You can go home Fadi Dabbousi, if Ghana is unfriendly to you
Zoomlion, AMA and Cape Town collaborate to clean Accra Zoomlion, AMA and Cape Town collaborate to clean Accra
"Impeachment petition against Chief Justice lacks legal basis" "Impeachment petition against Chief Justice lacks legal basis"
Car crash destroys traffic light at American House Shell fuel station Car crash destroys traffic light at American House Shell fuel station
EC Commissioner seen preaching at Accra Mall bus stop EC Commissioner seen preaching at Accra Mall bus stop

Recommended Videos

GMB 2011 winner Akua dumps millionaire husband CEO of Angel Group GMB 2011 winner Akua dumps millionaire husband CEO of Angel Group
Ghana signs agreement for Accra Sky Train Project Ghana signs agreement for Accra Sky Train Project
Duncan-Williams slams Christians opposed to National Cathedral Duncan-Williams slams Christians opposed to National Cathedral



Local

Ms Adwoa Asuama Abrefa
EC Commissioner preaches at Accra mall bus stop [Photo]
NABCO will negatively affect the economy – Economist
NPP promising to build sky train laughable - Ade Coker
There’s hope for a better, brighter tomorrow - Nana Addo
X
Advertisement