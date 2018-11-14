Pulse.com.gh logo
KNUST students will face consequences of campus riots – Napo

Last month, tensions at the University led to some students boycotting classes to stage a demonstration against the alleged “brutalities” meted out to their colleagues.

  • Published:
play

The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has warned that students found culpable in the destructive demonstration that hit the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) will be made to face the consequences.

Last month, tensions at the University led to some students boycotting classes to stage a demonstration against the alleged “brutalities” meted out to their colleagues.

But what was meant to be a peaceful protest soon became messy, as students ransacked cars and other properties belonging to both teaching and non-teaching staff.

KNUST students destroyed over 40 cars, according to reports play

KNUST students destroyed over 40 cars, according to reports

 

They also chased away the University’s security personnel and burnt the Dean of Students’ car in the cause of the demonstration.

It took the efforts of the military and some Police officers to restore calm to the University’s campus.

Although no lecturer was hurt, it was later confirmed that more than 40 of their cars belonging to both teaching and non-teaching staff were destroyed.

Also, the University’s administration block and reception were left in tatters after the students ransacked the place.

But speaking at the inauguration of the KNUST governing council, the Education Minister said the SRC must own up, adding that any student found to have taken part in the destruction will be duly punished.

Education Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh play

Education Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh

 

“It is the view of government that the relationship between the university authorities and the students have broken down. The students need to have confidence that their views are respected and taken on board in decisions affecting them,” Dr. Opoku Prempeh said.

“On the other hand the SRC must own up to and be prepared for the consequences for their actions because of the level of destruction. Individually all found culpable must face the law.”

Meanwhile, students of KNUST will return to school on Friday, November 16, 2016 following the reconstitution of the new council, with lectures also scheduled to begin on Monday November 19.

