Govt bans smock wearing in Bawku

Evans Annang

A new directive from the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council has seen the ban of wearing smocks in Bawku.

Smock
Smock

This directive comes after new disturbances occurred in the area over the weekend.

In a statement by the REGSEC, it said the order will help preserve peace in the area.

“Following the decision taken by REGSEC during the emergency meeting, the wearing of smock in Bawku Township has been banned with immediate effect. This was necessitated by the fact that criminals or unscrupulous elements hide arms and ammunition in smocks and attack opponents or innocent civilians,” a statement from the Council read.

Earlier, the Ministry of Interior released a statement which placed a curfew in the area after some gunshots were fired on Tuesday.

In a press release, the Ministry indicated that the imposition has been as a result of insecurity in the Municipality and subsequently advised by the Upper East Regional Security Council.

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery
Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery Pulse Ghana

“Government calls on the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace,” the Minister for Interior said.

The curfew took effect from 4:00pm to 6:00am Wednesday 24th November, 2021.

Evans Annang Evans Annang

