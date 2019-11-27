The latest development comes after the Ghana Education Service (GES) procured four hundred thousand (400,000) sets of questions and answer booklets from the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) for them.

The exam booklets contain possible questions that will appear in their final examination.

The move by the GES is part of measures to ensure that the students pass the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Wassce students

The Director-General of Ghana Education Service, Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa speaking at a Speech and Prize Giving Day/Homecoming for past students of Suhum Senior High Technical School (SUTESCO), in the Eastern Region explained that the decision is an additional intervention.

He said "Additional interventions are being put in place with the procurement of two sets of questions and answers for the schools to be used for revision.

"400,000 copies that have been bought, one each is expected to be given to each student in the final year to help them in their revision. The set that each student is going to get is actually a compilation from West Africa Examination itself so it has the keys as to how to answer questions."

"Over the years our WASSCE exams have not been the best, as in entire country but thankfully, this year we saw some much improvement and it is as a result of some of the efforts we put in at GES and the Ministry," he stressed.

He stated that "Last year, for the entire country, the English language appreciated by 2%. In 2018 the result for A1 to C6 in terms of English Language was 46.71 %, In 2019 it went to 48.96 that is 2.17%.

"Mathematics in 2018 the performance was 38.33% but in 2019, it jumped to 55.31%, it appreciated by 26.98%. Integrated science moved from 50.2% to 60 %, an upward increase of 12.6 %. Social Studies moved from 73% to 75% another 2% appreciation."

He said various interventions put in place by the government at the Secondary education level are yielding positive results reflecting in the overall performance of Students in WASSCE Examination.

"We attribute this success to some of the measures that have been taken some of which have come especially to our teachers and educational authorities.

"One of the measures that we took was that we changed from term to semester and in doing that we increased the contact hours from a 1080hours per year to 1134 hours per year. we also had discussions with WAEC and we moved the exams from February to April, last year they wrote the exams from April to June, and this year they will also write from April to June. Our aim is to take it up to what it used to be when we had the May/June exams," Prof. Opoku Amankwah noted.