The lengthy ethnic strife in the Bawku region has caused a great deal of property loss as well as human casualties, turning the once-thriving business center municipality into a ghost town with a high attrition rate of public sector employees seeking safer places to work.
Gov't committed to finding permanent solution to Bawku conflict — Asabee
Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has guaranteed the Christian Council of Ghana that the government will use legal means and the rule of law to end the protracted ethnic violence there.
As a result, stakeholders have lamented how the dispute has hindered the area's development and urged the government to resolve the ethnic strife between the Bawku in a permanent way.
However, Stephen Boateng informed the Christian Council that the government is committed to using negotiation and the rule of law to bring long-lasting peace to Bawku on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, during a working visit in Accra.
"We believe in the rule of law, and any government's duty is to uphold law and order. When you wake up in the morning, you should have the freedom to do whatever you choose, and the state has a duty to keep you safe. Law and order are always at the center of governance, and that is the guarantee I can provide you," he said.
Meanwhile, Security Consultant Dr. Adam Bonaa has said the decades-long Bawku conflict could end in just one month if only President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is committed to bringing peace to that part of the country.
According to him, the president who is the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) knows what it takes to resolve the cause of the conflict that caused the death of many indigenes and the destruction of properties, but the commitment is nonexistent.
