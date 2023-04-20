Gov't committed to finding permanent solution to Bawku conflict — Asabee

As a result, stakeholders have lamented how the dispute has hindered the area's development and urged the government to resolve the ethnic strife between the Bawku in a permanent way.

However, Stephen Boateng informed the Christian Council that the government is committed to using negotiation and the rule of law to bring long-lasting peace to Bawku on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, during a working visit in Accra.

"We believe in the rule of law, and any government's duty is to uphold law and order. When you wake up in the morning, you should have the freedom to do whatever you choose, and the state has a duty to keep you safe. Law and order are always at the center of governance, and that is the guarantee I can provide you," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Security Consultant Dr. Adam Bonaa has said the decades-long Bawku conflict could end in just one month if only President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is committed to bringing peace to that part of the country.