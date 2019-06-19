According to the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, if any Nigerian violat the laws, the appropriate authorities are the ones to deal with them adding that no Ghanaian must take the law into their own hands.

The Nigerian traders said they have been targeted, ostensibly for the involvement of Nigerians in the recent alleged kidnappings in Ghana.

The Nigerian retailers said their members are living in fear following the incessant attacks on them.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Traders Association, Chief Kizito Obiora, said they have been under attack since last week Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in an interview on Accra FM condemned the act and said "If someone has violated the law, for instance, you work without a fire licence or permit, then the law will deal with you.

"Let me stress that the Ministry of Trade and the Ghana Immigration Service are dealing with the situation."