According to the Minister, Ambrose Dery, the holiday on Monday is in view of the fact that January 1, which is a statutory public holiday marking the New Year, 2022, falls on a Saturday, and January 7, 2022, which marks 'Constitution Day' is also a statutory public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.
Gov't declares 3rd and 7th January 2022 as statutory public holidays
The Minister of Interior has declared Monday, January 3, 2022, and Friday, January 7, 2022, as a statutory public holiday.
"The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 7th January 2022, which marks Constitution Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country," the ministry said in a statement.
