Joy News reports that the delegation was en route to the Upper West region to support the President launch a programme when the accident happened.

Four people were aboard the car which had the accident – all of them being District and Municipal Chief Executives from the Northern region.

They are Zabzugu DCE Ahmed Abubakari Iddrisu, Gushiegu DCE, Musah Issah, Mion DCE, Mohammed Hashim Abdullah, and the Bimbilla Municipal Chief Executive, Abdulai Yakubu.

According to the Northern Regional Police, the accident happened on Monday dawn, near the Zanzugu Yipala village.

The Northern regional minister, Salifu Saeed, explained that the four government officials had decided to attend the launch of the Rearing for Food and Jobs programme together, using the 4-wheel Nissan car of the Zabzugu DCE.

Mr. Saeed told the media that a Mercedes Benz Saloon car from Accra suddenly veered off its lane and slammed into their vehicle.

This, he said, caused the vehicle of the government officials to somersault.

Three of the officials were left in critical condition and are currently on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, but the Bimbilla MCE is more stable.

Meanwhile, the driver of the bus, identified as 32-year-old Karim Zakaria, also broke his legs during the accident.

The three critically injured DCEs are expected to be transported to Accra to receive comprehensive medical care, the police said.