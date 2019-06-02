The document, put together by a committee headed by the senior minister, Yaw Osarfo Marfo and launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on May Day, depicts high rise buildings over a green landscape.

One of the buildings in the image turned out to be the headquarters of Dawit Insurance in Nairobi.

A statement from the Ghana Beyond Aid committee and signed by its secretary, Dr Eric Yeboah, said the creator, Mr Richmond Bansah, was tasked produce an original art work that reflects the vision of 'Ghana Beyond Aid.'

He instead presented the picture of Dawit Insurance Limited headquarters in Nairobi as his art work.

According to the Committee, what happened was “singular act of indiscretion and lack of professionalism” on the part of Bansah.

Committee apologises

The committee had earlier apologised for the gaffe after an earlier attempt to down play it.

In a statement, it said: "the committee apologises unreservedly to the president and the nation for this error, and takes full responsibility for it."

The statement added that the committee will ensure that the cover page of the document is replaced before bulk copies are printed for circulation.

Aim of Ghana beyond aid

Since the 1960s, the country has depended on aid from developing partners for her development.

On assumption of office, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo eloquently espoused his government's desire to prudently manage the country’s natural resources in a manner that will allow the country’s development agenda to be financed without recourse to external assistance—an agenda the President refers to as building 'Ghana beyond aid'

The Ghana Beyond Aid Charter and Strategy Document is 61 paged and 7 chapters spelling out role of government and citizens to wean the country off dependence of donors.