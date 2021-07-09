Govt extends Ejura Committee’s work by a week

In a memo by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, the one week grace period will allow the members to take more testimonies and evidence for its report.

“Considering the testimonies yet to be taken, the committee is requesting for an extension of the deadline to complete its work by Friday, the 16th day of July 2021,” a statement from the committee explained.

In its response to the committee, the Interior Ministry in a statement said “Your request for the extension of the working period from Friday 9th July 2021 to Friday 16th July 2021 is hereby approved.”

The committee is made up of Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice George Kingsley Koomson [Chairman of the committee], Security Analyst, Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso, and the Executive Director of Penplusbytes, Juliet Amoah.

Marie Louise Simmons, a principal State Attorney, will serve as secretary to the committee which is expected to give its report on the disturbance after ten days.

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had directed the Minister of Interior to conduct a public enquiry into the incident that has once again put the nation’s security agencies in a bad light.

Pulse Ghana

Official records by the police said two persons died after soldiers fired live bullets into a crowd of mourners who were protesting following the burial of social media activist Ibrahim Muhammed also known as Kaaka.