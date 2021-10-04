"49,000 have so far transitioned either to permanent employment or working for themselves. That's nearly 50% of the beneficiaries.

"We are looking at recruiting many more into the programme in the coming days," he said on Kumasi-based Ash FM in the Ashanti Region as of his tour of the region.

The NaBCo is a government initiative to address graduate unemployment to solve social problems.

The focus of the initiative will be solving public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, technology, governance, and drive revenue mobilization and collection.

Pulse Ghana

The objectives of the programme are to:

• Provide temporary employment to unemployed graduates

• Improve skills and employability for a transition from programme to permanent employment

• Improve public service delivery

• Improve on government revenue mobilization