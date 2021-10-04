RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Gov't has absorbed over 49,000 NaBCo beneficiaries – Nana Addo

Over 49,000 beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) have been absorbed into the country's public sector, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed.

NABCO recruits
NABCO recruits

He said some of the beneficiaries have become entrepreneurs after gaining the needed experience from the programme.

"49,000 have so far transitioned either to permanent employment or working for themselves. That's nearly 50% of the beneficiaries.

"We are looking at recruiting many more into the programme in the coming days," he said on Kumasi-based Ash FM in the Ashanti Region as of his tour of the region.

The NaBCo is a government initiative to address graduate unemployment to solve social problems.

The focus of the initiative will be solving public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, technology, governance, and drive revenue mobilization and collection.

Nana Addo
Nana Addo Pulse Ghana

The objectives of the programme are to:

• Provide temporary employment to unemployed graduates

• Improve skills and employability for a transition from programme to permanent employment

• Improve public service delivery

• Improve on government revenue mobilization

• To provide needed infrastructure to improve access to basic public services

