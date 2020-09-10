Kwasi Ofori Asiamah said the outcome of the stakeholder consultations will determine whether the ban will be maintained or reversed.

“We as a government know that this is a matter that we need to take our time to confront the people, come out with their views and that, will determine the law that should be put in place,” he said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

Transport Minister, Kwasi Ofori Asiamah

The legalisation or otherwise of the use of motorbikes for commercial purposes has divided opinions in recent weeks.

This comes after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) promised to legalise the business if they win the December polls.

NDC flagbearer John Mahama maintains that the commercial use to motorbikes has created more jobs for the youth than government’s Nation Builders Corps (NABCO).

He, therefore, believes it will be better to regulate the business to allow young people make a living out of it, since it is already happening.

Meanwhile, the use of motorbikes and tricycles for commercial purposes in any form is currently against Ghana’s Road Traffic Regulations 2012 (L.I 2180).