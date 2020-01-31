The Ministry announced that forms for the new booklet will sell for GHS 200.

The Ministry in a release said the new fees were approved by Parliament and it will take effect from February 1, 2020.

One now has to pay GHC 37.50 for the attestation of legal documents and pay the same amount for a travel document.

The new fees have seen the ordinary 32 pages Passport going for GHC 100.00 and 48 pages for GHC 150.00.

Check out the press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs below