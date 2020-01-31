Sam George said the president's refusal to implement the recommendations of the Emile Short's Commission of Enquiry won't bring justice to the victims of the violence.

Speaking at the one-year commemoration of the by-election violence in Accra, the NDC MP said: "We are going to to sue the president for refusing to implement the recommendations from the white paper of the Short Commission.

The Commission chaired by Justice Emile Short was established on February 8 this year by President Akufo-Addo to make a full inquiry into the circumstances of and establish the facts leading to the events of the associated violence during the by-election held on January 31.

The Commission’s term of reference was:

(a) to make a full, faithful and impartial inquiry into the circumstances of, and establish the facts leading to, the events and associated violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon By-Election on the 31st day of January 2019;

(b) to identify any person responsible for or who has been involved in the events, associated violence and injuries.

The commission was established following the shooting incident in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election that left scores of National Democratic Congress supporters injured.

The Commission submitted its report on March 14, to the President and it has made some key recommendations to be implemented.