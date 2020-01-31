Nketia, who is popularly known as General Mosquito said the arrival of the ambulances is timely and it will help save so many lives.

He explained that, emergencies will now be addressed with the help of paramedics – this, he said will save many if the health vans are managed well.

“So many people have died in emergency situations due to snake bites, accidents… because ambulances were not available. The distribution of ambulances will bridge that gap,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.

Ambulance Service to demand fuel money in non-emergency situations

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday commissioned and distributed the 307 ambulances recently procured to help augment operations of the National Ambulance Service [NAS].

The new ambulances are to be distributed in all 275 constituencies in Ghana in fulfillment of the government’s 2016 election campaign to help improve emergency healthcare delivery.