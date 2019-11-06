The technology which is a dredging device is known as the Amphibious Dredgers Water Master Classic V, are specially built for shallow dredging.

At the commissioning ceremony of the two dredgers, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, commended the Zoomlion Group, the parent company of Dredge Masters, for continuously working to ensure decent environment for the country even though the government owed it for unpaid works.

He said the company came to the rescue of the ministry at a time it was battling with the Accra sewage project and had since been dredging the Korle Lagoon and the Odaw River, a task he said would allow for the free flow of rainwater and prevent floods in the city.

Mr Atta Akyea announced that Cabinet had approved a $200-million World Bank facility which would be used to help solve the Odaw challenges and described it as “a major relief to the country”.

In 2018, he said, the highest financial injection from the government went into desilting to help contain the flooding situation in the country, with an extra budget allocation of GH¢200 million.

Accra-Tema Motorway floods

"It’s sad that huge sums of money are spent on this challenge because of our culture of waste management. Some people have been emboldened to throw every waste they hate into open drain," he said.

Apart from dredging, the two machines can also perform multiple functions such as hammering, piling, raking and excavating, tasks that would have required separate machines to undertake.

The machines reach 900 cubic metres per hour pumping output, 50 per cent more efficient than the previous technology.