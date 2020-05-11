He said the government must go after Prof. Dr. Marylyn Addo to come and lead the country's vaccine search efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his view, the eagerness and commitment with which Kevin-Prince Boateng, a footballer of German-Ghanaian parentage, was brought to play for Ghana's senior national football team must be applied to bring Dr. Marylyn Addo, the German-born doctor of Ghanaian descent.

In a Facebook post, he said: "It was right for us to go after Kevin Prince Boateng as part of the Black Stars’ history-making World Cup run.

"We must use that same approach to go after the renowned vaccine guru, Prof. Dr. Marylyn Addo, to come and lead our vaccine search efforts or to lead the health ministry.

"But this is Ghana. Our approach to recruiting Ghanaians everywhere depends on whether it is soccer or public office."

About Prof. Dr. Marylyn Addo

Prof. Dr. Marylyn Addo is a German virologist who is a Professor and the German Center for Infection Research (DZIF) Head of Infectious Disease at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf.

Dr Marylyn Addo

Dr. Addo has developed and tested vaccinations that protect people from the Ebola virus disease and the MERS coronavirus EMC/2012.

She is currently developing a viral vector-based COVID-19 vaccine.

She is the daughter of a Ghanaian father and a German mother, and she was born in Troisdorf.

Her father is a physician. Addo studied medicine at the University of Bonn.

She earned her diploma at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, during which she researched Candida albicans transmission between HIV-positive people.