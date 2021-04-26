Gov't plans to construct new 250,000 housing units yearly whiles old projects rot away

She reaffirmed the government's commitment to bridging the housing gap in the country under the affordable housing project.

Located at Duayaw-Nkwanta (100 acres), Yamfo (100 acres), and Tanoso (50 acres), the chiefs and people of the three towns released the lands to the government four years ago for the affordable housing project.

She stated that the government had decentralised the affordable housing scheme to Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies across the country.

Prempeh indicated the SHC has already started undertaking a rural housing scheme but expressed regret that land litigations had delayed implementation of the scheme in parts of the country.

Roni Nicol, the Deputy Managing Director of the SHC on his part explained that the housing project would create opportunities for middle and lower-income earners, particularly in the public sector to acquire their own houses.

He said the SHC had designed affordable payment plans for interested workers.

What happens to Saglemi affordable housing project?

Sadly, a 1502 flats-first phase of the 5,000 housing units at Saglemi in the Ningo-Prampram District inherited by the government under former President John Mahama is left to rot away.

In August 2012, as part of moves to alleviate the housing deficit in Ghana, Mahama signed a $280 million deal to construct 5,000 housing units at Saglemi.

The project has since been saddled with controversy as the NPP administration accused the Mahama administration of supervising a corrupt deal that shortchanged the public purse.