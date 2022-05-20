Gov't promises to provide textbooks for basic schools in 120 days

The new standards-based curriculum which was implemented in September 2019 was rolled out from Kindergarten to Class 6 in primary schools.

The Ministry of Education said the government is committed to providing textbooks to all basic schools in the country to boost learning activities.

Pulse Ghana

The ministry in a statement said it has completed all the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) processes for the publishers to supply the textbooks within the next 120 days.

"With the completion of all procurement processes by the PPA, publishers are expected to supply textbooks within 120days. The Minister for Education Dr. Adutwum is still committed to providing our basic school textbooks.

It said it has been noted with surprise, that news publications purport that the government is unable to provide schools with textbooks for the new curriculum until 2024.