This comes after COVID-19 infections in Ghana have jumped five-folds, raising concerns about a possible second wave of the virus in the country when officials at the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) held a virtual meeting with heads of SHSs to discuss the need for the double track for first-year students.

According to reports by the Daily Graphic, the management of GES and the education ministry did not anticipate the second wave of COVID-19, and the current situation urgently required that the students observe the social distancing protocol.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

A source at the Education Ministry said "And so without the double-track, it will be difficult to observe such a protocol.

"So bringing the system to a limited number of schools will ensure that more students will benefit from SHS education in those schools."

The Double Track System is in two sessions, thus The Green Track and The Gold Track.