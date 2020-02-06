This new date comes off after the initial plan of conducting it in March was postponed to make way for the compilation of a new voters register by the Electoral Commission.

Mr David Yenukwa Kombat, revealed this new date after the sixth annual public lecture of the Baraka Policy Institute (BPI) on the 2020 Population and Housing Census in Accra.

According to Mr Kombat, the GSS would decentralise field operations and also make available a central database on its website for the recruitment of field personnel and enumerators.

He said because the census was a huge exercise, the recruitment would be done in the districts, adding: “Every district is going to recruit its own field personnel and enumerators.”

“In districts where we realise that many people have not applied, we will move there physically to engage them in order to ensure that we get the best people to do the work,” he added.

He announced that as part of the pre-enumeration processes, the GSS had also set up district census documentation committees, with district coordinating directors as the administrative heads who had been mandated to monitor the recruitment of field personnel and the census at the district level.

He said the regional census documentation committees would also ensure that the census was carried out smoothly in all the regions.

Mr Kombat revealed that the GSS was engaging various stakeholders, including members of academia and religious and community leaders, to become ambassadors of the exercise.