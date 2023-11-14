Govt to increase salaries of public sector workers by 23% in 2024

“I am happy to report to you that a few minutes after a very difficult meeting, taking the current state of the economy into consideration and also taking into consideration the agreement that as a nation we have with the IMF in making sure that we stay on course in achieving all the targets that we have set to achieve for ourselves, and to also get all the benchmarks right, we have concluded that the national based pay by increased by 23 percent between January 1, 2024, to 31st June 2024 and subsequently an additional 2 percent increment will be added to the 23 percent making it 25 percent from July to December 2024.”