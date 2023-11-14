This decision, he said was arrived at taking into consideration the current economic situation in the country.
Govt to increase salaries of public sector workers by 23% in 2024
The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah has announced that there will be a twenty-three percent increase in the salaries of public sector workers in 2024.
The salary increment will cover January to June 2024 while another increment of 2 percent will be implemented between July to December 2024.
The Minister also announced an increment in the daily minimum wage from GHS14.88 to GHS18.15.
He said “At the end of our negotiations at the tripartite level, we agreed that the minimum wage be reviewed upwards by 22 percent, from 14.88 Cedis to 18.15 Cedis.
“Subsequently, the public sector joint negotiations committee between all unions within the public space under the single spine and the government also entered into negotiations to determine the national base pay.
“I am happy to report to you that a few minutes after a very difficult meeting, taking the current state of the economy into consideration and also taking into consideration the agreement that as a nation we have with the IMF in making sure that we stay on course in achieving all the targets that we have set to achieve for ourselves, and to also get all the benchmarks right, we have concluded that the national based pay by increased by 23 percent between January 1, 2024, to 31st June 2024 and subsequently an additional 2 percent increment will be added to the 23 percent making it 25 percent from July to December 2024.”
Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, Dr. Yaw Baah, speaking on behalf of Organized Labour, expressed optimism that the government will diligently implement the decision.
