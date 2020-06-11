This follows President Akufo-Addo’s decision to re-open schools for only final year students, as the country begins the first phase of easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

The re-opening is to enable the final-year students in the Junior High School (JHS), Senior High School (SHS) and universities prepare for their exit examinations.

Speaking on GTV’s #AskTheInfoMinistry programme on Tuesday, the Information Minister said arrangements are being made to open the country’s borders to foreign students.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

“You know schools are closed except for final year students. So for final year foreign or international students, my understanding is that the Education Ministry has said that they can engage with the various school authorities and some arrangements can be made for them,” Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.

“So for final year international students, that arrangement can be made through the specific institutions in collaboration with the ministry in charge of education.”

During his 10th national address, President Akufo-Addo announced the first phase of easing of the Coronavirus restrictions in the country.

He said, while schools will be re-opened to final year students, Ghana’s borders remain shut to human traffic.

Meanwhile, the government has taken steps to evacuate Ghanaians who are currently stranded in other countries.

Some weeks ago, some 245 Ghanaian deportees from Kuwait arrived at the Kotoka International Airport.

Recently, 41 Ghanaians who went to the United States (US) for an exchange programme also successfully arrived back in Ghana.