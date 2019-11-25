This was disclosed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on Accra based Joy FM.

According to the MP, that huge amount adds up to the cost the NPP government is bearing just to put up the Cathedral.

The North Tongu legislator said government should make judicious use of the country’s scarce resources by channelling the money to address challenges associated with the implementation of the Free Senior High Policy.

The Passport Office is currently located on the land around Ridge where the Cathedral is intended to be built.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta in his budget presentation to Parliament disclosed that the project will start in March, 2020.

He noted that procurement processes to select a contractor are expected to conclude by the end of 2019.

Mr Ofori-Atta said the facility is to help unify the Christian community as a place of worship and promote the national conversation on the role of faith in building Ghana.

Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral has defended government’s decision to demolish residential apartments housing judges for the Cathedral.

Rev Victor Kusi Boateng told Joy News critics of demolitions to make way for the construction are neophytes in the subject of construction, hence their criticisms.

There was sporadic dissent when government served notice to construct a National Cathedral at an estimated cost of $100 million.

But Mr Ablakwa insists the construction of the cathedral is a misplaced priority.