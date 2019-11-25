This was confirmed by the Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, Akwasi Awuah Ababio.

According to him, the President will grant Ghanaian citizenship to persons in the Diaspora who have duly applied for it.

“The key thing that we are very much interested in is to make sure that we give that citizenship to them,” Mr. Awuah Ababio told Citi TV.

“For those who have applied to our office to be given citizenship, we are going to make sure that about 200 of those people will be given that citizenship.”

The President will exercise his constitutional prerogative to grant the 200 people Ghanaian citizenship at a short ceremony next month.

This ceremony will be held at the Jubilee House on December 27, 2019, Mr. Awuah Ababio added.

This will be the second time in three years that a Ghanaian President will be granting citizenship to people in the diaspora.

In 2016, former President John Mahama also granted Ghanaian citizenship to 30 Africans in the Diaspora.