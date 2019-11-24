Speaking on Asempa FM's 'Eko si sen' political talk show, the Finance Minister said he finds it difficult to appreciate the criticism against the project over a 'tiny land' the government is contributing to the building of the cathedral.

According to him, “From 1957 to where God has brought us and the blessings He has given us and now a small land we are giving to God should rather be given to real estate agents? I get afraid. Because we are a Christian country, even if we don’t do it, the stones themselves will get up and do it.”

He added: "It is a beautiful thing and it is a memorial to God. This huge country God has given us, we taking a small 3 acres for God and we are crying. It is hard.”

He disclosed that the proposed National Cathedral will cost $100m. He said the government will be financing 20 percent of the proposed cost.

The building of the Cathedral is in fulfilment of a pledge President Akufo-Addo revealed he made to God before winning the 2016 elections.

He said the 5,000-seater auditorium Cathedral project will also bequeath to the country a gracious national park for all Ghanaians, bring new skills, technology and jobs to the country and will act as a beacon to national, regional and international tourists.