The Senior High School student made a car which moves when a phone call is made to the mobile connected to the car.

The young innovator, Samuel Naamgwinaa is a student of Don Bosco Senior High Technical School in the Brong Ahafo Region.

He made a solar-powered system for charging phones and also made a wardrobe from cardboard which does not need a key to open. A SIM card is used to open the wardrobe.

He exhibited how one could open the wardrobe with the SIM card. One needs to insert the SIM card for the wardrobe to open.

The prodigy also developed a water heater, a simple solar system for powering cell phones and lighting bulbs, as well as a computer game console.

The young inventor paid a visit to the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng in his office where the Minister pledged the government's support.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said the ministry invited the young inventor after videos on his inventions went viral on social media, which caught the attention of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

After watching a video on social media, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said, Nana Addo directed the Ministry to hold a meeting with the young inventor to find out how the government could support him.

After finding out from Samuel about his immediate needs, the minister presented him with an electrical tools box.

He said "Ghanaians are very smart people, that is why the government has taken science, technology, technical and vocational skills training seriously to unearth some of these great talents."

