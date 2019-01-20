The minister, who made the observation at a meeting with the National Executive of the Ghana Journalists Association, said the menace is a threat to the existence of the media in Ghana.

He said the phenomenon has gotten to a stage were main stream media houses publish fake stories from fake media platforms.

“Fake news continues to be a major creeping challenge into main stream media. It has even gotten to the extent that main stream media houses are publishing some of the stories that have been flying on fake media platforms,” he said.

He added: “It is now a debacle we must begin to confront especially in an era where people now begin to do fake videos.

"So it is important for stakeholders to confront the issue to identify it and tackle it because our mutual existence as professionals in the media space is threatened by the existence of fake news."

The raise of "fake news" has been of major concern to the Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo in May 2018 while delivering a speech on World Press Freedom Day, urged journalists to deal with fake news or risk having the growing phenomenon eroding their integrity.

“This is a major threat to the integrity of the news world as we have known it. It is not something to be left only to regulators to deal with," he said.

:It is something that the whole world of media practitioners must resolutely confront and assist the society to identify and eliminate.”

He said if not checked, fake news “has the tendency to undermine the very profession they [journalists] practice.

It may, in the long-term, lead to a significant weakening of the entire industry”, he warned.