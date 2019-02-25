He said the celebrations will start from the 28th of February and end on the 7th of March.

Addressing journalists in Accra on Sunday 2019, he said the theme for this year’s celebration is “Celebrating Peace and Unity”.

“The theme consolidates the success made in achieving peace and unity among the people of the North and also reiterates the fact that Ghana will continue to be the beacon of hope while remaining peaceful,” he said.

Last week, the president in his state of the nation address disclosed that the celebration will be held, for the first time, in Tamale.

The celebration will be happening some few months after the President settled the age-long chieftaincy dispute in Dagbon. The conflict has had a debilitating effect on the progress of the region for almost two decades.

Below are key activities leading up to the event

Christianborg Crossroad shooting Incident – February 28.

Flag hoisting day, nationwide – March 1.

Muslim prayer and thanksgiving – March 1.

Tamale Peace Concert at the Jubilee Park – March 2.

Year of Return – March 2.

Christian Prayer and Thanksgiving, all churches – March 3.

“Rep the North”, Northern Wear Day/nationwide – March 5.

Reenactment of the Declaration of Independence at old Polo Grounds – March 5.

62nd Anniversary fireworks by the Ghana Military at various locations before midnight – March 5.

Independence Day Parade at Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium at 8 am – March 6.