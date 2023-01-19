Gov't will build La General Hospital despite delays — Ghanaians assured

The "government is seriously working within timelines. The government is seriously pushing for the people of La because we are being held accountable, I do not want to put out a date but one thing I can say for sure is that the Minister is not happy with the situation. He is not sleeping on the matter and has thus taken it upon himself to consult and engage. So the people of La will have access to healthcare once the project takes off," it said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 10, 2020, cut sod for the commencement of construction of the La General Hospital Redevelopment project.

At the sod-cutting ceremony, Nana Addo indicated that the redevelopment project has been occasioned by a report from the Ghana Health Service, which indicated that the five-storey structure of the Hospital had developed gaping cracks, which made the facility unfit for use.

Furthermore, the unplanned nature of the entire hospital campus required that it be re-organised so that it can function efficiently as a 21st-century hospital, which will serve the needs of residents of La and its adjoining communities.

With the government's policy of achieving Universal Health Coverage for all, which demands that access to decent healthcare is guaranteed for every Ghanaian, no matter where they live, he explained that this is the reason why the government had to source quickly the requisite funding to embark on the redevelopment of the Hospital, in view of its strategic location in our nation’s healthcare delivery system.