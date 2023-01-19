The Public Relations Officer of the Health Ministry, Isaac Baah Ofei in a statement said the government is making frantic efforts to get the hospital built.
Gov't will build La General Hospital despite delays — Ghanaians assured
The Ministry of Health has assured Ghanaians that the La General Hospital will be constructed despite delays in completing the project.
The "government is seriously working within timelines. The government is seriously pushing for the people of La because we are being held accountable, I do not want to put out a date but one thing I can say for sure is that the Minister is not happy with the situation. He is not sleeping on the matter and has thus taken it upon himself to consult and engage. So the people of La will have access to healthcare once the project takes off," it said.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 10, 2020, cut sod for the commencement of construction of the La General Hospital Redevelopment project.
At the sod-cutting ceremony, Nana Addo indicated that the redevelopment project has been occasioned by a report from the Ghana Health Service, which indicated that the five-storey structure of the Hospital had developed gaping cracks, which made the facility unfit for use.
Furthermore, the unplanned nature of the entire hospital campus required that it be re-organised so that it can function efficiently as a 21st-century hospital, which will serve the needs of residents of La and its adjoining communities.
With the government's policy of achieving Universal Health Coverage for all, which demands that access to decent healthcare is guaranteed for every Ghanaian, no matter where they live, he explained that this is the reason why the government had to source quickly the requisite funding to embark on the redevelopment of the Hospital, in view of its strategic location in our nation’s healthcare delivery system.
But close to three years since the President cut sod for the commencement of the project, the Member of Parliament for La Dade Kotopon, Ms. Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, said her constituents feel deceived by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when he promised that the demolished hospital would be rebuilt in 24 months.
