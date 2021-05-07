RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Gov't will continue to burn galamsey excavators and take us to court - Minister

Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation has said the government will continue to burn excavators being used and seized for illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

Galamsey excavator burnt
Galamsey excavator burnt Pulse Ghana

According to him, burning the excavators is the best way to reduce illegal mining activities, since other approaches have failed to end the menace.

In an interview on Citi TV, Dr. Afriyie said those who disagree with the move of burning the excavators can take the government to court.

The Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region stated that going through the court processes to decide the fate of seized excavators will delay and frustrate the fight against illegal mining which is currently destroying water bodies and forests in Ghana.

He said: "Concerning the burning of excavators if you look at the amendments that were made to the Minerals and Mining Act, it shows very clearly how when someone engages in illegal mining the state goes through the law court to find a way of disposing of the excavators involved in the act of illegal mining.

Galamsey excavator
Galamsey excavator Pulse Ghana

"So if we want to burn them or the same state that has put the laws in place to ensure that there is rule of law, turns around to say excavators should be burnt because we are having an issue with illegal mining then what is the use of these laws?"

"So we should follow due process and ensure that those who are doing the wrong thing will be dealt with in accordance with the laws that we have set for ourselves as a republic. As an association, we will not endorse such acts of burning anything, it’s awful," he added.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

