Gov't will continue to burn galamsey excavators and take us to court - Minister

In an interview on Citi TV, Dr. Afriyie said those who disagree with the move of burning the excavators can take the government to court.

The Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region stated that going through the court processes to decide the fate of seized excavators will delay and frustrate the fight against illegal mining which is currently destroying water bodies and forests in Ghana.

He said: "Concerning the burning of excavators if you look at the amendments that were made to the Minerals and Mining Act, it shows very clearly how when someone engages in illegal mining the state goes through the law court to find a way of disposing of the excavators involved in the act of illegal mining.

Pulse Ghana

"So if we want to burn them or the same state that has put the laws in place to ensure that there is rule of law, turns around to say excavators should be burnt because we are having an issue with illegal mining then what is the use of these laws?"