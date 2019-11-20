He said that has never been part of the Nana Akufo Addo's led government and it will not change.

Addressing the media in Accra, the Minister said though the conduct of some religious bodies are worrying, government has no intentions to tax them.

However, he expressed that Government was concerned about some of the practices of religious bodies in the Ghanaian “society making it possible for us to raise issues that touch on their conduct and response to societal concerns.”

According to him, particularly regarding compliance to laws and regulations, “we observe a degree of non-compliance.”

He stated that “this creates disaffection. This attitude and posturing is anathema to religious values.”

He added that even more disconcerting is the involvement of religious bodies in the management of psychological and mental health in camps and activities with the tendency to entrap people.