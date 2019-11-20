The members of the group, led by its leader, Papavi Horgbedetor declared the Volta Region as independent from Ghana last week.

They said the new name of the region and its environs is Western Togoland and they are heading to the UN for official recognition.

READ ALSO: WASSCE: 753 private candidates' results withheld for alleged cheating

Speaking to Citi News’ Anass Seidu, the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, said steps are being taken to arrest everyone involved.

The leader of the group, 80-year old Charles Komi Kudzordzi, popularly known as Papavi Hobedetor, made the independence declaration at a public gathering in Ho on Saturday, November 16.

He cited the recent omission of roads in the Volta Region from the Critical Roads list in the 2020 budget, as evidence that they have been neglected by the government.

In May, about 81 members of the separatist group were arrested for assembling for a protest over the arrest of seven leaders of the Homeland Study Group Foundation.

Western Togoland secessionist leader arrested

Charles Kormi Kudzodzi – popularly known as Papa Hogbedetor, had been arrested along with seven others when they first declared their intent to secede at one of the group’s regular study meetings.

The Attorney General in July 2019 eventually withdrew all charges brought against the members of Homeland Study Group Foundation who were working for the secession of the Volta Region from Ghana.

The group first made calls for the secession of the Volta Region through to parts of the Upper East region.