The results of 753 candidates, alleged to have been involved in various examination malpractices, have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into the cases.

The Council in a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, Mrs. Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, said: "these malpractices included impersonation and bringing mobile phones into the examination halls."

It said the withheld results would be released as soon as the Council concludes its investigations.

The statement said candidates may access their results online at www.waecgh.org.

The 102,278 candidates, made up of 51,935 males and 55,488 females, sat for the examination, and that out of those who initially registered for the examination, 5,145 were absent.

It advised members of the public to be on the alert for fraudsters who contacted candidates with the promise of upgrading their results for a fee payable through mobile money transfer.

The statement added: "We wish to assure all stakeholders that the council’s results database is well secured, as such all forged results can be detected by the confirmation/verification system which has been made available to institutions and organisations."

It said institutions and organisations were, therefore, advised to confirm or verify results presented to them directly from the council or access the confirmation/verification service online at the council’s website, adding that the results print-out could be confirmed by scanning the encrypted QR code on the print-out with a downloaded version of the WAEC GH QR Code Reader.