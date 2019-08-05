The reporter had gone to the church to get the reaction of the prophet after some group of women besieged his church to protest against his tribal comments against Ashanti, Fante and Ewe women.

However, she was spotted by one of the security men of the church leader after she begun filming him blessing his church members while others touched his shoes for blessings.

The security man, who she identified as Amofa, accosted her and threw her outside of the church. He subsequently demanded that the reporter deletes the video she recorded in the church which she refused.

She told the Daily Graphic newspaper that he men made gestures at her claiming that they were Zongo boys and would not hesitate to beat her up if she did not delete the video.

“I got scared and was shaking and it got really frightening as in no time, some women had also joined the group, it was literally turning into a mob.

“One woman actually brought out a baton with a nail on it and said: ‘Ah, she is alone, even if we hurt her, no one will know about it. Let’s terrify her to send that as a warning to the others’.”

According to her, she was handover to the police who also demanded that she deletes the video she recorded.

She said the police forcefully took her phone and asked for her password which she declined.

She was handcuffed and detained at the Sakumono Police Station for hours.

“When we finally got to the Sakumono police station, the station officer requested access to my phone and the video which I declined. He then asked whether I had permission to go and film the church service? I declined comment, insisting I will only comment at the presence of a lawyer.

He kept interrogating me but I responded that, I would only speak when I had a legal representative, she revealed.

Ms Ocloo further indicated that angered by her stance, the station officer requested that she be placed at counter-back so that they could call the Batsonaa Division to pick her up and detain her.

“Behind the counter, the officer, Prince, again made a request for my statement which I declined. I then asked him to call my husband, to which he said, "I am busy. Let me finish what I’m doing first".

She also said on the insistence from Amofa, her bag was searched without her consent and later, an investigator, Sergeant Foster, was detailed to interrogate her.

“At this point, I realised the intentions of the police so I insisted on a legal representation and the investigator then gave me his phone from which I placed a call first to my husband, who then came in with a friend, Mrs Angela Agbotse, who advised that I write my statement.

“After I had written my statement and calls from the office came in, the police then handed back to my seized phone and about 2:45 p.m. released me to go home,” she said.