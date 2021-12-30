Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey lifts ban on beaches

Aside from the closure of beaches, REGSEC has directed that effective, Saturday, December 25, all passengers without face masks must not be allowed to board any public means of transport.

On Thursday, December 30, 2021, Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey said the beaches can now open.

According to him, health officials will be stationed at the entrance of the beaches to vaccinate unvaccinated revellers before allowing them entry.

He has advised beach owners and organisers to adhere to the protocols or face dire consequences.

Speaking on Accra-based Adom FM, he said that the committee will not permit any disobedience to flout the closure of beaches.

"Let me assure the owners of these beaches and I say this categorically that we will not countenance any disobeyance to flout the closure of beaches.