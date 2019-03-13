GRIDCo explained that the outage occurred when some transmission lines in the west tripped together with all generating units at Aboadze, Bui, Asogli, Kpone and Kpong generating stations.

Some places including Lapaz, Abeka, Sowutum, Kasoa, Tema, Kwashieman, Odorkor, Awoshie and parts of northern Ghana are without light.

In a statement signed by Head of Public Relations Albert Kwesi Quainoo, it said all transmission lines were restored by 19:12 hours but it took some time for some thermal generating units to restart resulting in the long outage.

GRIDCo assured the public that it will continue to work with all stakeholders to provide adequate supply to customers.

However, the Power Distribution Services (PDS) which took over from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) said power outage is as a result of technical challenges.

"The Power Distribution Services Ghana (PDS), wishes to inform the general public especially our cherished customers that, due to technical challenges upstream, power supply to our Mallam Bulk Supply Point and Graphic Road has been curtailed. This has caused power outage within the Western and the Central parts of Accra. Immediately the situation is rectified, power supply will be restored to affected customers. The inconvenience is very much regretted," PDS said in a statement.