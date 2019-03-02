The promotion, which will give away GHS 2.5m in prizes, is meant to give Ghanaians joyful reasons to enjoy this year's 62nd Independence Anniversary.

The "1759 Celebrates 1957" campaign will consumers of Guinness an opportunity to win a share of GHS 1million and millions in instant prizes including 620,000 free bottles of Guinness.

Speaking at the launch of the promotion, the Marketing Manager of Guinness Ghana, Lesego Lebogang Mohale said: "As an iconic brand that was established in 1759, we recognize the strives of our fore fathers in the struggle for independence in 1957 and we designed this promotion to celebrate the incredible people and culture of Ghana."

This is the third year Guinness is celebrating Ghana’s Independence, with a tailor made campaign for the Ghanaian audience.

Touching on the dynamics of the campaign, Mohale revealed that: “From March 1 to June 30th, look out for the limited edition celebratory bold Guinness FES nationwide, look under the crown, you’ll see a code, text it to 1759 and you could be one of the 88,000 weekly winners."

"We’ll also be rewarding 1 lucky consumer per month with GHS5,000. In addition there are also 620 000 free Guinness bottles up for grabs so if you get a crown that says free drink underneath, simply hand it over to the bar staff and you will be rewarded with a free Guinness”, she added.