Gun-wielding Chinese illegal miners arrested


  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Operation Vanguard team has arrested some 22 persons, including Chinese and Togolese nationals, who were caught engaging in illegal mining.

The Chinese nationals, in particular, were found to be wielding guns at the time of their arrest.

Personnel of the Western Forward Operating Base (FOB) of Operation Vanguard team invaded some illegal mining sites and made the arrests.

The force conducted patrols in about 16 communities across four mining zones in four regions.

The communities include Akanteng, Osenase, Asamankese, Dwenase, Osino and Apradan in the Akyem West, Fanteakwa and Kwahu West Districts of the Eastern region; Bepotenten in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti region.

In all 12 Ghanaians, nine Chinese and one Togolese were arrested in the Amenfi Central and Prestea Huni Valley Districts of the Western region.

The Operation Vanguard seized items and other equipment used by the illegal miners to operate.

The team seized 2 Excavators, 24 Changfan machines, 10 Floating platforms, and 3 Grease Guns. Items seized included 1 Excavator, 1 Nissan Navara pick up, 1 Motor cycle, 2 Control boards, 2 Monitors 1 Battery and 2 Pump Action guns.

