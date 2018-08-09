Pulse.com.gh logo
ECG recovers GHc483,000 from illegal connections


The amount involves only monies recovered from persons caught engaging in illegal connections in the region for second-quarter of 2018.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has recovered GHc483,449.28 from illegal connections in the Central Region.

Addressing the media, Regional Revenue Protection Manager, Kow Ampah, said the amount was realised as a result of customers who were surcharged for engaging in illegal connections.

He said the ECG is currently on a mission to check the premises on residents who are suspected to being involved in illegal connections.

This exercise, he said, is geared towards ensuring that illegal connections are reduced to the barest minimum.

In all, a total of 4,678 metres were visited and screened in the Kasoa North and South Districts by staff of ECG.

The exercise led to the realization that 202 residential and 78 commercial customers were involved in various forms of illegalities.

Some customers were found to be engaged in metre tampering, unauthorised service connections, metre by-passing, among others.

“The Company recovered 212,337kWh of energy during the period and this forms part of steps to reduce system losses,” Mr. Ampah disclosed.

The Regional General Manager of ECG, Ing. Dr. Kwabena Adomah, also added customers who have been caught engaging in illegalities will be duly prosecuted.

He warned the public to desist from such actions, whiles also stressing the need to inform the ECG before transferring meters.

