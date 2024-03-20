ADVERTISEMENT
GWL takes precautionary measures: Weija dam excess water to be spilled

Evans Effah

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has taken proactive steps to manage the rising water levels at the Weija Dam, announcing plans to spill excess water to avert potential risks to lives and properties.

File photo: GWL to spill excess water from Weija dam
In a letter dated Thursday, March 7, 2024, GWL disclosed that the onset of rains had led to a steady increase in water levels at the Weija Dam, prompting the need for controlled spilling.

The company emphasized the importance of this action to prevent any potential disaster.

The spilling process will begin at a low rate, with adjustments made based on the incoming flow of water into the dam. GWL aims to minimize downstream impacts while safeguarding the integrity of the dam.

GWL statement
Continued spilling will be contingent upon the water level at the dam, serving as a precautionary measure against the risk of collapse. GWL acknowledged the possibility of inconveniences resulting from the operation and expressed regret for any disruptions.

The GWL in its statement also stated that it is committed to ensuring public safety and mitigating the impact of this natural phenomena.

''The controlled spilling of excess water from the Weija Dam reflects responsible stewardship of Ghana's water resources, prioritizing the well-being of communities downstream.''

