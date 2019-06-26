She said the current state of the Asomdwee park is nothing to write home about and not a befitting resting place for the late former head of state.

Her reactions come at the back of the Asomdwee park which has been taken over by commercial sex workers, gamblers and wee smokers who engage in all manner of nefarious activities.

In a Facebook post, she described as a breakdown of law and order in the maintenance of the Asomdwee Park under the administration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She said the well-crafted metallic cover of the tomb had developed grim cracks detaching itself from the rest of the artefact.

She stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is prepared to take over the management of the park if the government is no longer prepared to take care of Asomdwee park.

"How much does it take to maintain the Asomdwee Park where President Atta Mills was buried?

"It is a state burial ground not a private burial ground. The Department of Parks & Gardens can easily add it to their maintenance portfolio.

"If the Government is no longer prepared to take care of Asomdwee Park, may i suggest it officially hands over maintenance of the park to the NDC Party.

"I am sure we can pay some workers to weed and tidy the place once a week. I am also sure we can find a security man to secure the place so we do not hear the rumours that wee smokers are puffing out smoke on Atta Mills tomb.

"Why this breakdown of discipline, law and order under the watch of President Akufo-Addo please?" she wrote on her Facebook timeline.