Reports stated that the disk was stolen in about five High Courts located in the Law Court Complex building.

Operatives of the National Security arrested some Judicial Service workers who work in the affected courts and officers of the Judicial Service who work in the Information Technology (IT) department.

The security operatives are reported to be investigating the matter.

According to reports, the case of theft happened during the just ended legal vacation which was observed from 1st August to 5th of October 2019.

It is also reported that computers and recording devices were not functioning in the criminal court case where the case was heard.

Dr. Opuni and Seidu Agongo are standing trial for allegedly causing GH¢217 million financial loss to the state in a fertiliser deal.

The two are facing 27 charges, including defrauding by false pretenses, wilfully causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, corruption and contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

They had pleaded not guilty to all charges leveled against them and are on a GH¢300,000 each self-recognisance bail.