Hilary Innocent Taylor, a Masters' (postgraduate) student at Harvard University, made the explosive comments after President Nana AKufo-Addo had finished addressing the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Taylor minced no words in describing Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, was a dictator, when he took his turn during the Q&A session.

The International Relations student said to President Akufo-Addo: “I wish we could exchange you for our Ugandan president.”

He proceeded to describe Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, as a dictator, as the room erupted in cheers and applause. “We are telling him enough is enough,” he said.

On Friday, Museveni’s speech in Kenya at the Kenyatta University was marred by students protest.

His entry to the lecture hall at Kenyatta University was greeted by chants of “Bobby Wine” and “Stella Nyanzi” before the police intervened.

These are the more recent symbols of resistance towards what some have described as Museveni’s despotic rule.