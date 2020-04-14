The politician led his team on Easter Monday to visit some kiosk Estates in Trasacco where they distributed rice, oil, water, hand sanitizers among other things to some less privileged persons including a section of Kings Cottages settlers in Great Accra.

Unlike some of the food distribution occasions led by both state and private organisations and individuals that have failed to conform to social distancing to avoid the spread of the deadly pandemic, Hassan Ayariga himself took the trouble to coordinate the process to ensure that the people kept reasonable distances from each other before the items were distributed.

Hassan Ayariga shares food items to the needy using the best method seen so far (video)

With the effective organisation and coordination, the people did not jostle for the food items as witnessed at certain centres and seen in other videos. The uncooked food items were handed to them in an orderly manner and there was no need to struggle and touch anyone in the process.

Click on this link to watch the video and let’s take a cue from it:

