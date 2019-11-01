The 3-day demonstration will commence on 7th November, the leadership of the party said.

The APC said MTN has been deducting illegal tariffs from its subscribers from 1 October 2019, following the announcement of the 9% Communication Service Tax (CST) by the Ministry of Communications.

The party said it’s resolve to embark on the demonstration was as a result of the failure by MTN “to stop the illegal deductions and refund monies stolen from customers” after it had earlier issued a one-week ultimatum to the telco.

“All People's Congress (APC) led by Dr Hassan Ayariga will on Thursday, November 7, 2019, turn the Head Office of MTN to 'Tahrir Square' in an unprecedented demonstration dubbed 'No Baga Wire' against the illegal deductions by the telcos,” a statement issued by APC National Communications Officer, Francis Ansah Tawiah, said.