He said he has a licensed gun he carries to his lectures due to the insecurity of lecturers during the aftermath of the bloody student demonstrations a year ago.

Prof. Marfo, who is also the President of the local chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) said other lecturers of the University have also taken such measures.

Prof. Marfo confessed “confidently” to carrying a registered gun as one of the various self-protection decisions taken by lecturers who fear for their safety.

“I have to bring [the gun] along because the child I thought was a kid says he isn’t, he can set my car ablaze.”

“I know a lecturer who still fears for his life. What kind of life is this? Are you saying this is what we need to celebrate?” he said.

“If a student you are lecturing is able to set your car ablaze, the student has the capability of killing you, and so next time, if I come to lecture such a student, I don’t have to smile” he said.

KNUST Demo

According to Prof. Marfo, the violence that day has ‘transformed’ the attitudes of lecturers.

The Professor said students need to render an unqualified apology to lecturers for the violence and hooliganism that occasioned the demonstration.

“They need to ask God for forgiveness for this” the Prof who backed the conversion of the hall said.