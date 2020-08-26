In February this year, Dr. Bawumia announced that the government would roll-out its free internet for tertiary institutions and Senior High schools in the country.

He said one university and three SHSs will be used to pilot the project, with the expectation of extending it to the rest soon.

According to him, the policy was part of a broader programme to bridge the technology gap in the country and also improve learning through the use of the internet.

SHS and tertiary institutions to get free Wi-Fi

He said, "To allow access to the internet across public institutions, and senior high schools, the government has awarded a contract for the provision of free Wi-Fi to all SHSs and tertiary institutions."

However, critics said it is not feasible while others hold the view that the government is making lofty promises to win the votes of Ghanaians but won't commit to delivering them.

But Dr. Bawumia speaking on Accra-based Peace FM said SHS and tertiary institutions will in the next administration of the NPP have free Wi-Fi to enhance teaching and learning adding that making Wi-Fi freely accessible in all schools is not "rocket science".