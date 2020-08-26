The initiative, expected to last for the next 20 days will benefit about 584,000 pupils and 146,000 teachers in about 17,440 private and public JHS schools across the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced the initiative in his 15th update on the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the decision was based on reports that some pupils were going hungry in schools due to compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

But some parliamentary aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) branded political emblem of the party on the food take away packs with their picture and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

At Kpando constituency in the Volta Region, the NPP MP aspirant, Ernest Theophilus Quist and in the Tolon constituency of the Northern Region, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, branded the free hot meal for JHS students and teachers with the logo of the NPP with their picture and the flagbearer of the party before serving the students and staff.

Meanwhile, some students of St. Cyprian's Anglican Junior High School 'A' in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region rejected the free hot meal served to them.

The aggrieved students claimed the food was "not tasty" and was "salty".

"We are not prisoners to be served with this food," some of the students said, adding, "Even prisoners will reject this food."

They said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo shouldn't be blamed for the poor food but the caterer who was given the contract.

